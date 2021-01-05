OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who escaped from the county jail this morning, Jan. 5.
Kristofer L. Wittman, 28, Bellingham, and Christian M. White, 53, Rock Island, were reported missing. Sheriff Tony Hawley said anyone who has seen either man is asked to contact law enforcement immediately and not attempt to apprehend them.
The sheriff’s office can be reached at 509-422-7232.
The two were reported missing at 6:15 a.m. by jail personnel. They were last known to be earing blue inmate clothing with white long underwear, but may have changed clothing, Hawley said.
“Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies, detectives and corrections deputies are working on the investigation to locate the two escapees and identify who may have assisted with the escape,” the sheriff said.
Wittman stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond hair.
He was in jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, second-degree driving while suspended, second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief.
White was in custody on suspicion of attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, hit and run, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and a state Department of Corrections warrant.
He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Additional charges of second-degree escape and first-degree malicious mischief will be sought for both, Hawley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.