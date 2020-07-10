REPUBLIC – The Northeast Tri County Health District announced two new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
According to the health district, one individual was visiting from out of the area for an extended period north of Republic, and the other person is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes.
“NETCHD staff worked closely with those involved and identified approximately 15 close-contacts - some of which are residents of Ferry County - to take appropriate action to quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure,” a statement from the health district said. “In total across the three-county area of Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Stevens Counties, there are over 70 individuals currently in isolation/quarantine being contacted daily by NETCHD staff.”
The new cases bring the total of positive tests reported in Ferry County to three. The first individual who tested positive is reported to have recovered in early April.
