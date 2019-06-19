MAZAMA – Authorities found 186 pounds of methamphetamine in the Okanogan National Forest near town.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office K9 United assisted with the bust alongside Homeland Security on June 17.
“Sgt. Gene Davis and his K9 partner, Gunner, assisted with a narcotics search of the area and K9 Gunner located two suitcase full of methamphetamine weighing 186 pounds,” Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said. “The methamphetamine was located in a heavily brushy area in the National Forest. The street value of the seized methamphetamine is estimated to be around $1 million.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office currently has two K9 teams, Sgt. Davis with K9 Gunner and Sgt. Tait Everett with K9 Havoc.
Both Gunner and Havoc were purchased with funds raised by local residents. K9 Gunner and Sgt. Davis have been a working as team for six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.