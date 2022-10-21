NESPELEM – Two suspects in a deadly shooting yesterday have been apprehended, according to Colville Tribes Emergency Services.
The suspects were identified as Curry Pinkham, Zachary Holt and one unidentified male, according to the tribe.
Colville Tribal Police received a report on Oct. 20 of a shooting in the Keller District of the tribe’s area. Upon arrival, officers confirmed two were deceased.
“Our officers attempted to locate the vehicle that was described to have left the area,” a statement from the tribe said. “A tribal officer, while enroute, came across the vehicle. The subjects in the vehicle fired at the officer and he was struck in the arm.”
The officer was transported for medical treatment and was reportedly “doing well” as of Friday morning, according to the tribe.
“Last night, and into the early morning hours, we received overwhelming support from the following agencies: Grant County, Okanogan County, Spokane Tribes, Moses Lake Police Department, Ephrata Police Department, Soap Lake Police Department, Border Patrol, FBI, Salish Safe Trails Task Force and the Washington State Patrol,” the statement said.
Last night, Colville Tribes Emergency Services urged residents to stay indoors, prompting Keller, Wilbur, Nespelem and Lake Roosevelt school districts to cancel classes for Friday, Oct. 21.
The Boys and Girls Club of Nespelem and Colville Tribes Youth Development Program were also closed.
