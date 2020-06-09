CAMP MURRAY – An updated COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard was launched last week by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state’s Joint Information Center.
The online tool provides researchers and the public the ability to see what’s happening at the regional and county levels when it comes to COVID-19 activity, testing and health care system readiness.
“As we begin to gradually reopen and shift to a county-based plan, it’s crucial we keep a close eye on if, where and how COVID-19 is spreading,” said Inslee. “Washingtonians have been doing their part to keep each other healthy and safe, and we want to keep up that good work.
“We hope the data provided in this dashboard helps us all make well-reasoned decisions about how we can reopen safely.”
Inslee announced his updated county-based Safe Start reopening plan May 29. Counties will have more flexibility to demonstrate they can safely allow additional economic activity based on targeted metrics, said Inslee’s office.
Many of those metrics have been incorporated into the dashboard so it’s easier to see how well a county is meeting key targets.
The metric goals are intended to be applied as targets, not hardline measures, and reflect recommendations from the state Department of Health. The targets each contribute to reducing risk of disease transmission, and are to be considered in whole, said Inslee’s office.
Where one target is not fully achieved, actions taken with a different target may offset the overall risk.
The dashboard can be reached at www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies, then select Novel Coronavirus Outbreak 2020 and scroll down to “See Dashboard.”
