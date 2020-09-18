NEW YORK – Verizon is offering unlimited calling, texting and data through Sept. 23 to customers impacted by wildfires.
According a statement from the cellular provider, three unlimited service is being offered to select zip codes in California, Oregon and Washington.
California
95965, 95954, 93920, 96050, 95914, 95035, 95930, 95969, 95966, 95940, 95967, 95916, 95532, 95543, 95531, 95538, 96155, 96154, 96156, 95542, 96152, 96151, 96158, 96150, 96157, 93642, 93651, 95553, 93602, 94923, 93667, 93657, 93611, 93613, 93619, 93626, 93634, 95511, 93664, 93612, 92561, 96109, 96127, 96130, 96114, 91066, 91007, 91006, 91077, 93643, 93614, 93644, 93928, 93669, 93623, 95389, 93944, 93940, 93942, 93943, 95560, 95559, 94581, 94558, 94559, 95526, 95945, 96161, 95949, 96162, 96160, 95595, 93645, 96146, 96145, 96122, 95915, 96020, 95971, 96129, 95980, 94403, 94406, 92561, 95949, 96162, 96160, 95595, 93645, 96146, 96145, 96122, 95915, 96020, 95971, 96129, 95980, 94403, 94406, 94405, 94407, 95036, 94408, 94497, 94409, 94404, 94402, 94401, 95064, 95062, 95061, 95060, 95065, 95063, 95066, 95067, 96011, 96039, 94585, 95476, 95991, 95992, 95993, 96010, 95460, 95697, 95697, 95962, 95935, 95901, 95925, 95939, 95981
Oregon
97089, 97035, 97028, 97042, 97068, 97013, 97017, 97011, 97023, 97045, 97055, 97004, 97038, 97015, 97049, 97086, 97447, 97443, 97470, 97486, 97471, 97041, 97537, 97501, 97504, 97524, 97541, 97535, 97522, 97525, 97540, 97539, 97536, 97502, 97503, 97520, 97730, 97531, 97538, 97523, 97639, 97624, 97604, 97731, 97488, 97405, 97454, 97413, 97451, 97434, 97452, 97438, 97455, 97489, 97482, 97431, 97475, 97327, 97358, 97329, 97345, 97360, 97386, 97317, 97362, 97002, 97384, 97346, 97342, 97375, 97229
Washington
98819, 98849, 98849, 98827, 98856, 98843, 98830, 99124, 98829, 98862, 98841, 98841, 98812, 98812, 98812, 98844, 98844, 98858, 98844, 98858, 98858, 98858, 98833, 98845, 98802, 98802, 99116, 99116, 98846, 98814, 98846, 98840, 98834, 98855, 98855, 98855, 98855, 98855, 98859, 98859, 99155, 98850, 98813
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.