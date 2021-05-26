TONASKET — In honor of Memorial Day, members of the Tonasket American Legion Post No. 82 will host three ceremonies starting at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31.
The first will be at the Fourth Street bridge. A ceremony, including the tossing of a wreath and gun salute is planned.
The second will be at the Tonasket Cemetery north of town on Highway 7, and the third will take place at the U.S. Armed Forces Veterans Legacy Project, 1 Tonasket Shop Road.
All three of the locations will have a full ceremony.
At the Legacy, Sen. Shelly Short will speak and lay a wreath. Okanogan County Commissioner Jim DeTro has also been invited to speak, according to organizers.
All of the ceremonies are organized by the Tonasket American Legion.
Other local ceremonies include:
Brewster
The American Legion Columbia Post 97 will host six services on Memorial Day, May 31.
On Monday, the honor guard will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the cemetery; 9:30 a.m. at the Bridge Street bridge; at 10 a.m. at the Packwood Cemetery, located about nine miles south of Brewster on Dyer Hill; at 11 a.m. at Monse Cemetery; and at 11:30 a.m. at Brewster Cemetery on Locust Way.
At noon, the honor guard will meet for a ceremony at the Legion on the northeast end of Main Avenue in Brewster.
Grand Coulee
The annual Isle of Flags dedication is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at Spring Canyon Cemetery off Highway 174 east of Grand Coulee.
Seventeen new American flags will be dedicated to the memories of deceased veterans. Around 400 flags will be displayed, according to organizers.
Events will include guest speaker retired Capt. Richard Black, honor guard, Boy Scouts, the singing of the American and Canadian national anthems, a prayer, taps and more.
Most flags will be set up by Saturday afternoon, with new ones added during the dedication ceremony. The display will be taken down Monday afternoon.
Okanogan
Memorial Day remembrances will be conducted May 31 at area cemeteries by the Okanogan American Legion Post 65 honor guard.
Locations, with approximate times, include:
Malott Cemetery, 8:15 a.m.
Dry Coulee Cemetery, 8:40 a.m.
Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens, 9 a.m.
Okanogan City Cemetery, 9:25 a.m.
Omak Memorial Cemetery, 9:55 a.m.
Riverside Cemetery, 10:20 a.m.
Omak
Colville tribal honor guards from the Omak District in conjunction with Nativeteran Organization will present military honors at area cemeteries on Memorial Day.
Sites include:
Fort Okanogan, 7:30 a.m.
Chilliwist Cemetery, 8 a.m.
Holt Cemetery, 8:45 a.m.
Zacherle Cemetery, 9 a.m.
Ellisforde Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.
St. Mary’s Mission, 10:45 a.m.
Kartar Cemetery, 11:30 a.m.
(Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional events are announced.)
Local auxiliaries offer poppies
BREWSTER — Residents can honor fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of veterans on National Poppy Day, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post no. 97 when members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 97 distribute bright, red poppies in exchange for a donation.
The Flanders Fields poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. The American Legion Family called upon Congress to proclaim the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, which was officially designated as such in 2017.
“Wearing the poppy on National Poppy Day and throughout Memorial Day weekend is one small way to honor and remember our fallen warriors who willingly served our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” American Legion Auxiliary Unit 97 President Margi Allen said. “We must never forget.”
The poppy also honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft many of the red, crepe paper flowers. Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans, Allen said.
In Tonasket, the American Legion Auxiliary Post no. 82 will be around town offering poppies and accepting donations in memory of veterans May 28-29, and the weekend of June 4-5.
When The American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, the blood-red icon became an enduring symbol of honor for the sacrifices of our veterans from the battlefields of France in World War I to today’s global war on terror. The American Legion Auxiliary raises about $4 million each year distributing poppies throughout the nation, with 100 percent of the funds raised going directly to help veterans, military and their families.
