Virginia Grainger Herrmann, a woman with fierce determination who traveled to many areas in northeast Washington that were in need of schools, went the extra mile to ensure schools were created and supported by the state.
Many know the Virginia Grainger building was named after the schoolteacher with the same name. But some, may not know the history of who she really was.
Early state laws proclaimed that before a school could be recognized and supported by the state, the school needed to operate for at least one month.
In came Grainger, riding on horseback to Okanogan County in 1887 from Whidbey Island.
Grainger graduated from the University of Washington and had been a teacher since 1877. She later served as a school superintendent in Jefferson County.
Grainger was a pioneer housewife who was married to James Grainger. The couple setup house in a log cabin between Okanogan and Malott. Grainger and her husband struggled to develop there, and nearly lost an entire herd of 300 cattle during the winter of 1889-90. Grainger later divorced James at a time when divorces were almost unheard of.
She learned to speak Chinook and even became friends with Chief Joseph, Chief Moses, Chief Tonasket and Chief Aeneas.
In 1890, Grainger received an invitation about a job from Auditor C. B. Bash to accept a position as the Okanogan County superintendent (in which she served from 1890-92 and 1896-98). She worked as assistant county superintendent from 1902-03. This led to Grainger becoming the first woman to be part of a formerly pre-dominantly male organization.
She would travel by horseback throughout the territory from Canada to the Wenatchee River, organizing schools and sometimes teaching for the mandatory one-month time period, until a teacher could be hired. When Grainger took office, the following districts had been formed: Loomis, Conconully, Ruby, Spring Coulee and Chelan. Grainger later organized eight more districts: Loop Loop, Silver, Methow, Entiat, Curtis, Chelan Falls, Pine Creek, and Malott.
In 1890, Grainger accumulated her 12 teachers at Conconully and enlisted attorney W.H. Watson to address her first institution.
She later married Conconully merchant Charles E. Herrmaan but divorced him due to his relaxed attitude toward store customers who should have been paying their bills.
Grainger Herrmann was still teaching and gathered 62 students from Riverside. Her students didn’t have enough desks, so younger students had would sit on books. This led to Grainger Herrmann to propose a successful bond issue for a new school. The new school was built and named after Virginia Grainger, while the original Virginia Grainger building is now home to county commissioners and other county staff.
At age 89, Grainger Herrmann died in May 1948 and was buried in Omak Memorial Cemetery.
A poem titled “Traveling School Mistress Virginia Grainger, District of Icicle, 1893” was written in a book titled “Oh How Can I Keep on Singing?” by Jana Harris. The book features many other poems written by the author through research from journals, publications and diaries on local pioneer women throughout the county. The book can be found online through Amazon.
Grainger Herrmann will be part of Borderlands Historical Society’s 2020 special exhibit: “Notable and Notorious Women of the North County.”
The Borderlands Historical Society is open six days per week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 through Sept. 30.
