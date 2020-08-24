palmer fire

The Palmer Fire from the air. Loomis is at lower center.

 Incident Management Team

LOOMIS – A virtual public meeting about the Palmer Fire will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, via Facebook Live.

The event, hosted by Okanogan County Emergency Management, starts at 6 p.m. on the emergency management page.

