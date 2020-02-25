OKANOGAN – Voters said yes to school districts’ replacement levy requests on the Feb. 11 ballot, according to final ballot counts on Feb. 21.
Voters in Brewster, Bridgeport, Methow Valley, Omak Oroville and Tonasket all gave their districts’ levy requests the thumbs up, according to results from the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office. Other area districts’ requests also passed.
Statewide, nearly 90 percent of all capital and operating levies passed, according to the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Voter turnout in Okanogan County was 43.24 percent, while Ferry County had a 49.23 percent turnout.
“The board and I wish to thank the voters of our community for supporting the education operations and program ballot measure for the Omak School District,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson.
Final results show the measure garnered 1,228 yes votes and 1,154 no votes, for a 51.55 percent approval rate - the slimmest of all local school measures on the Feb. 11 ballot. As of the election night count, the measure was failing, but it made a comeback as additional counts were made.
Omak sought approval of a four-year educational programs and operations levy request for collection in 2021-2024. The estimated levy rate is $1.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, meaning the owner of property valued at $100,000 would pay $175 per year.
“Passage of the levy enables us to collect additional equalization funds from the state that puts our district on a more equal footing with affluent districts across the state,” said Swanson. “Having the levy in place for four years provides budget stability for the board and the incoming superintendent to continue the progress we have made in delivering quality education and programs for all of our children.”
Swanson is retiring at the end of the school year. His replacement is scheduled to be selected this week (see story elsewhere in this issue).
“We encourage those who opposed the ballot measure to seek information from our district office staff and/or board members,” Swanson said. “Every taxpayer has an interest in our success. Building strong schools builds a strong community that delivers for all its members regardless of age.”
District officials have earmarked 10 percent of levy proceeds for classroom instruction, 9 percent for instructional technology, 7 percent for curriculum, 10 percent for support programs and 64 percent for extra-curricular activities, including 20 athletic and more than 25 non-athletic programs.
The measure will replace the current maintenance and operations levy that expires Dec. 31, 2020. Its collection rate is $1.49.
The district expects to receive around $7.89 million in state levy equalization money the first year. If the measure had failed, the district would not get the equalization money.
Brewster
In Brewster, 58.669 percent of voters said yes to the replacement educational programs and operations levy request, with 410 casting yes ballots and 289 saying no, according to unofficial, multi-county results.
Brewster “is an amazing community who continues to support the kids of the Brewster schools,” said Superintendent Eric Driessen. “We will admit that no one enjoys paying taxes, including us. But whenever those taxes are for supporting the kids and the community, you step up and say yes.”
He said the levy will go toward extracurricular activities, from athletics to clubs to field trips, plus college classes at the high school, where more than 665 credits were earned last year. Art, music, physical education, school safety and other areas also benefit from levy money.
“Your willingness to support the levy supports our kids, and our community is amazing,” said Driessen, who thanked voters for their support.
The district won approval of a four-year levy, with $932,940 to be collected in 2021, $1,144,955 in 2022, $1,384,679 in 2023 and $1,488,530 in 2024. Levy rates range from an estimated $1.75 in 2021 to $2.25 in 2024, meaning the owner of property assessed at $100,000 would pay an estimated $175 in 2021, $200 in 2022 and $225 in 2023 and 2024.
With passage, the district also expects to receive $672,176 in levy equalization funds from the state.
Bridgeport
Bridgeport voters said yes to that district’s four-year educational programs and operations levy request, 168-135 for a 55.45 percent approval rate among voters in Okanogan and Douglas counties, according to unofficial returns.
The district sought $280,674 for collection in 2021 and $297,515 in 2022. Collection in 2023 and 2024 would be around $280,000 per year.
“Collection will not begin until the current levy ends in 2020,” said Superintendent Scott Sattler. “The levy amount collected is different each year as it is based on $1.60 per ($1,000 of) assessed value and remains at $1.60 throughout the four years of collection.”
Property assessed at $100,000 would be taxed approximately $160 per year throughout the four-year levy.
Sattler said the board chose a four-year measure for two main reasons: Each time a levy is run it costs the district more than $6,000 in ballot costs, and to assure voters that the rate will not be increased for collection throughout the four years.
The district expects to receive $990,000 per year in state levy equalization money.
Money generated by the levy will pay for educational programs and operational expenses not funded by the state, including College in the High School, music, athletics, staffing and basic maintenance.
Chelan
Two measures passed in the Lake Chelan School District, which has a few voters in Okanogan County.
The educational programs and operations levy request received 1,432 yes votes district-wide and 783 no votes, for a 64.65 percent approval rate in multi-county, unofficial returns.
A technology capital levy request garnered 1,480 yes votes and 718 no votes, for a 67.33 percent yes vote.
Keller
Keller School District’s two-year educational programs and operation levy request passed, 46-29, or 61.33 percent, according to unofficial returns.
The measure sought $18,325 for collection in 2021 and $18,325 in 2022.
The estimated levy rate would be $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Mansfield
Voters in the Mansfield School District gave their district’s four-year educational programs and operations levy request a 76.4 percent approval rate, 136 yes to 42 no.
The district sought $175,000 per year for collection in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The estimated levy rate is $2.29 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. For the owner of property assessed at $100,000, that translates to $229 per year.
In the past, the district has used levy money for extracurricular activities, school safety and security, special education, classroom materials and programs, district professional development and activities, staff wages and benefits, preschool, food services, transportation, career and technical education and STEM programs.
Methow Valley
The Methow Valley district ran two measures, both of which passed.
For the first, an educational programs and operations request, 1,553 voters said yes and 671 said no, for a 69.83 percent approval rate.
“I’m pleased to see such strong support for our schools,” said Tom Venable, superintendent. “To receive a ‘yes’ vote of nearly 70 percent on both measures is a clear indication of the high level of trust that exists between our schools and the community.
“It’s a reflection of the visionary leadership displayed by the school board and administrative team, exceptional teaching and learning facilitated by our staff, and strong partnership between our schools and many community partners. Our community invests in what it values ... our youth. We care deeply about our youth, their education, and their future.”
The measure will support lower class sizes, instructional materials and classroom supplies, teaching and learning, community-based internships, music, arts, health and fitness, world languages, counseling, special education services, field trips, internships, professional development, maintenance of facilities and transportation fleet, and early childhood education and after-school child care.
On the second request, a capital projects-technology levy, the yes margin was nearly the same, with 1,539 casting yes ballots and 685 saying no, for a 69.2 percent approval rate.
The district plans to use technology in support of research, communication and self-management skills; support media and library specialist services; STEAM courses; adaptive technology; Americans with Disabilities Act entry and exit ways; safe and responsible use of social media; ongoing, job-embedded professional development; ongoing maintenance of computer infrastructure, and upgraded safety and security systems, including 911-compatible phones, security cameras and an electronic door-locking system.
The district sought $2 million for collection over four years for the educational programs and operations levy. The estimated collection rate is $1.46 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or about $146 per year for the owner of property assessed at $100,000.
The technology levy will generate $3.4 million spread over four years, with an estimated levy rate of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. That translates to $116 per year for the owner of property assessed at $100,000.
Current levies will expire at the end of 2020.
Oroville
In Oroville, 60.04 percent of voters said yes to the replacement educational programs and operations levy request, with 583 voters saying yes and 388 no.
“A heartfelt thank you to voters for their continued support of educational programs for our children and for the work being done here at Oroville School District,” said Superintendent Jeff Hardesty.
The estimated levy rate is $2.32 per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would generate $1,229,660 in both 2021 and 2022.
Levy funds would go to support, health, safety and security programs; instruction and curriculum career development; extracurricular and co-curricular programs, and technology programs.
Tonasket
Tonasket district voters followed suit on their district’s educational programs and operations levy request, with 1,025 saying yes and 785 saying no, for a 56.63 percent approval rate.
The estimated levy rate is $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Tonasket is eligible for approximately $1 million per year in state levy equalization money.
Levy funds, which make up about 12 percent of the school district’s budget along with state levy equalization dollars, will be used to maintain current programs and fund what the state does not consider basic education.
“Our levies have supported and will continue to support buildings and grounds, special programs and staffing, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, and curriculum and technology,” said Superintendent Steve McCullough.
EMS requests
Two emergency medical services requests in Ferry County also passed.
The Ferry County EMS District No. 1 request in Republic shows a 73.16 percent passing rate, or 199 yes and 73 no.
A rural request is passing at 75.65 percent yes, with 609 yes votes to 196 no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.