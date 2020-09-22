OLYMPIA — Washington voters can ignore a suggestion from the U.S. Postal Service to plan ahead for the Nov. 3 general election by requesting an absentee ballot.
The agency is sending post cards with election recommendations, including requesting a mail-in or absentee ballot at least 15 days before election day.
“Voters in Washington do not need to request a ballot, as ballots are automatically mailed to all registered voters at least 18 days prior to election day,” said Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “There is no need to sign up or request to receive a mail-in ballot to vote in the upcoming election.
“Voters who are unsure if they are registered or if their address on file is current can log in to VoteWA.gov to confirm their registration information.”
She said her office and county election officials were not told ahead of time about the mail, nor were they apprised of its content.
“By the time we learned of the mailer and reached out to the postal service to inquire further, the mailers were already in the mail stream,” she said.
She recommends Washingtonians visit sos.wa.gov/elections for more information about election dates and deadlines, and how to locate a county elections office if they have any questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.