CHESAW – The investigation into a double homicide near Chesaw continues, with the Washington State Patrol crime scene response team joining the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in collecting evidence.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the patrol team responded yesterday, Feb. 17, and is part of a multi-agency investigation led by the sheriff’s office.
The bodies of Dave Covey, 80, and his wife, Geralyn, 66, were found the evening of Feb. 16. They were last seen Feb. 13 and were reported missing Feb. 15.
“We are working with the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office to determine the manner of death through an autopsy,” said Hawley.
Twice while searching the area where the bodies were found – the Coveys’ property off Nealey Road– deputies saw a man. Both times he ran from them, said Hawley.
At the time, the deputies did not have probable cause of a crime, so under current state law they were unable to detain him using reasonable suspicion to question or identify him, the sheriff said.
Personal property belonging to the Coveys and two of their dogs were located in the nearby cabin from which the man ran, Hawley said.
An individual in images and videos being posted by those not associated with the sheriff’s office is not a person of interest in the homicide investigation, Hawley said. The situation in which that man was involved has been reported to the sheriff’s office and is a separate investigation.
Hawley said anyone with information about the man’s identity or the Coveys’ deaths is asked to contact the sheriff’s office, 509-422-7200.
