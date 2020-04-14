OLYMPIA - Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched an awareness campaign encouraging Washingtonians to report price gouging in three easy steps: “See It, Snap It, Send It.”
Ferguson encourages anyone who sees price gouging to snap a photo or take a screenshot, and then include the image with the complaint they file at the Attorney General's website. More information on filing complaints is at www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.
The Attorney General’s Office has received more than 400 complaints related to price gouging since the beginning of March.
“I will use every tool at our disposal to prevent price gouging during this unprecedented pandemic,” Ferguson said. “One of our most valuable tools is the personal experience of Washingtonians. When you see a business charging exorbitant prices on products that are essential to our health and well-being, snap a photo and file a complaint with my office.”
Pictures and screenshots are useful tools for investigators looking into price-gouging complaints. Any additional information, such as the brand and size of the product being sold and, if known, what that store charged for the product before the current pandemic outbreak, is also helpful.
In late March, Ferguson sent out an initial round of five cease-and-desist letters to Washington-based independent online sellers who significantly raised prices on coronavirus-related items. In one case, a seller raised the price on hand sanitizer by more than 600 percent.
The letters warn the sellers to cease and desist charging unreasonably excessive prices, or face a lawsuit under the state Consumer Protection Act.
As of last week, Ferguson had sent six cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in price gouging, and said he expects to send more.
