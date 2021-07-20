NESPELEM – Rising temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity challenged firefighters July 19 on the Chuweah Creek Fire northeast of Nespelem.
Lines held, but there was some spotting and fire slop-over, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 12, which is coordinating the fire fight.
Some spotting also occurred in the nearby Central Peak Fire area.
Firefighters plan to watch and hold the line along Keller Butte Ridge on the eastern flank today, July 20.
The team continues to share resources and information with California Incident Management Team 10, which is in charge of the Summit Trail Fire west of Inchelium.
Level 1 evacuation notifications are in place for residents of Nespelem, Keller, Buffalo and McGinnis lakes, San Poil valley/Highway 21 corridor from South Nanamkin Road to the Keller Ferry, Owhi Flats, east of Owhi Lake and Cache Creek Road.
Cache Creek Road, Buffalo Lake Road between Manila and Cache Creek roads, and Cache Creek Cutoff Road all remained closed as of Tuesday morning.
The lightning-caused fire has burned across 36,177 acres of land and was at 40 percent containment as of Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the Summit Trail Fire has burned across 4,650 acres of land and was at zero percent containment as of Tuesday morning. It also was touched off by lightning.
California Incident Management Team 10 said the fire burned actively Monday night. Crews stayed busy containing a spot fire on the western edge, and continued to patrol and mop up.
On Tuesday, crews planned to work along the fire’s active south and southeastern side to prevent flames from spreading in the Beaver Dam Creek drainage and toward Twin Lakes. The fire is burning actively to the south.
Tuesday’s goal is to keep the fire north of Bridge Creek Highway, east of BIA Road 73, south of Sitdown Creek and west of Twin Lakes.
A red flag warning is in place for Okanogan County through 10 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service also has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of central and north central Washington for windy and dry weather, and an air quality alert because of smoke.
