Weather service: Flash flooding possible
The Chronicle
Jun 1, 2022

SPOKANE – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Okanogan, Douglas, Chelan, Ferry and Stevens counties through Thursday evening, June 2.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows over recent burn scars.

Residents near burn scars should prepare for potential flooding, said the weather service.

The Okanogan Highlands also are part of a hazardous weather outlook Thursday and Friday because of potential thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and debris flows.
