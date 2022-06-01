flash flood

Map shows areas covered by the National Weather Services flash flood alert and hazardous weather outlook.

 National Weather Service

SPOKANE – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Okanogan, Douglas, Chelan, Ferry and Stevens counties through Thursday evening, June 2.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows over recent burn scars.

Residents near burn scars should prepare for potential flooding, said the weather service.

The Okanogan Highlands also are part of a hazardous weather outlook Thursday and Friday because of potential thunderstorms that could lead to flooding and debris flows.

