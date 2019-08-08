OMAK — The 39th Omak Western and Native Art Show is set for Aug. 8-11 at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the show, , organized by the Okanogan County Artists Association, is free.
An artists’ reception with hors d’oeuvres will be from 2-5 p.m. with a live auction at 2:30 p.m. Wildlife artist George Traicheff from British Columbia will be the auctioneer.
Awards and prizes will be given in several categories, including best of show, best Native American art, best local heritage, best Western art, 2020 poster and people’s choice. The poster award winner will be featured on next year’ show poster.
Sixteen artists from Washington, Idaho and Montana will display and sell their art in wood carving, metal work, oil and watercolor painting and multi-media. New this year will be the Okanogan Basketweavers Association booth.
This year’s poster, “Appaloosa in Time,” was painted by Native American artist Georgia Tongel of Omak. Her work has won many awards and been shown all over the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.