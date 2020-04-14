RENTON – All in-person school extracurricular athletics and activities are canceled through the end of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced last week that regular season contests and practices, post-season tournaments and championship events will not happen.
The decision to close schools for the rest of the year “was undoubtedly a difficult one for Gov. (Jay) Inslee,” said WIAA. “However, it was done so to keep the students and families of Washington safe. The WIAA executive board and the WIAA staff feel for those students around the state that have had their seasons or careers cut short.
“This terrible disease has not only prevented students from creating lifelong memories through competition, it has limited the valuable lessons gained through participation in education-based athletics and activities.”
Because education-based athletics and activities were not addressed in Monday’s announcement, the WIAA contacted Inslee’s office and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to seek clarification on how the order impacts regular-season competition and any postseason events.
