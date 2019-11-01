OROVILLE – An Oroville woman died Wednesday afternoon, Oct, 30, in a hunting incident on Nine Mile Road east of town.
Ashley Nelson, 31, was found dead at the scene, said Okanogan County Undersheriff Aaron Culp.
Brent A. Blanchard, 44, Oroville, who made the initial call for emergency services, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter.
Deputies and other emergency personnel were notified at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday about a possible hunting accident. A hand gun was recovered at the scene and was taken into evidence, said Culp.
Blanchard remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies upon their arrival, the undersheriff said.
The investigation is ongoing.
