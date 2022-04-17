OROVILLE – An Oroville woman is dead and an Okanogan man is in jail following a shooting Saturday evening, April 16, on Westlake Road.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:16 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute on Westlake Road, Oroville, said Sheriff Tony Hawley. While en route, deputies were informed they may be responding to a homicide.
When deputies and the Oroville Police Department arrived at about 8:31 p.m., they found a dead woman at the home, along with two men.
LifeLine Ambulance also responded and confirmed the woman, Siri Zosel, 46, was deceased, Hawley said.
One of the men, Roy Rasmussen, 70, Okanogan, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the county jail. He and Zosel apparently had been dating, the sheriff said.
During the investigation, deputies were informed Zosel had not been heard from, so a friend became concerned and went to the home. She was not able to talk to Zosel, and Rasmussen appeared defensive to her, said Hawley.
She told her husband, who returned to the home and found Zosel lying on the floor and Rasmussen on the scene, the sheriff said. Zosel apparently had been dead for about two days.
Hawley said the Washington State Patrol Crime laboratory has been contacted to assist with evidence collection at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, 509-422-7232.
