OLYMPIA – WorkSource offices across the state (American Job Centers) will be closed for in-person customer service and will be adopting a virtual-only customer service model until the science and health guidance suggests it is safe to re-open for direct service.
“Community is at the heart of every WorkSource center across our state and improving the well-being of our customers – both individuals seeking employment opportunities and businesses seeking talent – is what drives us and all of the partners in the WorkSource centers,” said Commissioner for the Washington Employment Security Department Suzi LeVine on Wednesday morning. “Typically, that is a focus on customers’ economic well-being. The COVID-19 outbreak, however, demands that we also take into account our customers’ physical well-being. Therefore, this decision to move to an all-virtual service delivery model allows us to care for and address both customers’ economic and health considerations.”
Right now, the demand for employment support services is increasing dramatically – with many people losing their jobs at the same time certain industries need to quickly ramp up their staff, a statement from WorkSource said. In light of this, there is a profound need to rethink and retool how that economic and employment support is provided to local communities while, at the same time, considering public health.
“Over the next few days, each regional Workforce Development Board, in close partnership with Employment Security Department and other local partners, will assess and adapt their service delivery models to maximize their customers’ and staff’s health, safety and economic wellbeing in this changing landscape,” said Kevin Perkey, chairman of the Washington Workforce Association and CEO of Workforce Southwest Washington.
“We don’t know what the future may bring, but we aim to be prepared for whatever may come,” LeVine concluded.
Please stay tuned for more information on our adapted services. You can find more information about your local WorkSource office at WorkSourceWA.com.
