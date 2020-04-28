WENATCHEE - Students at Wenatchee Valley College can apply for federal CARES Act funding through the college.
WVC is scheduled to receive $2.4 million, $1.2 million of which will be distributed directly to students.
Student CARES Act funding will provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, said the college. The funds must be spent within one year of allocation and be used for current and future students.
Application information is at wvc.edu/CARESAct.
Funds will be awarded on a case-by-case basis, with the maximum amount at $2,100.
A limited amount of funds will be available each quarter. There is no deadline to apply.
Those eligible to apply include students enrolled only in adult basic education classes, only in English as a second language classes, only in continuing education classes, Running Start students, international students and DACA/undocumented students.
More information is available by emailing caresfund@wvc.edu or visiting wvc.edu/CARESAct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.