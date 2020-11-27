100 years ago
(Dec. 3, 1920)
A new record for rainfall was set here in November when 2.97 inches were recorded.
Okanogan County has more cattle — 31,000 head — than any other Washington county.
A petition is being circulated asking the city council to deny a license for a second pool hall in Omak.
Kathryn G. Robinson is the local chairwoman of the annual Christmas seal drive. Mrs. John Scott is her assistant.
S. G. Street and E. Hubbert were nominated by a citizens’ committee to be candidates for the city council in the coming election.
75 years ago
(Nov. 29, 1945)
Search is still underway for the bodies of some of the children who drowned in a tragic accident when the Chelan school bus plunged into Lake Chelan early this week.
The Omak Active Club is sponsoring a Christmas house-lighting contest this year with cash and Victory bond prizes being offered.
60 years ago
(Dec. 1, 1960)
Bill Cottrell reports discovering that there is a Navy LST named the USS Okanogan County still on active duty in the Pacific.
Three new executives have joined the Biles-Coleman staff, Stanley P. Jenkins, executive vice president; Harold R. Keller, sales manager, and Vic Jacobsen, plant superintendent.
50 years ago
(Nov. 26, 1970)
Stone’s Resort at Wannacut Lake has entered into a bold venture to become Okanogan County’s first year-round resort and will hold an open house Sunday to show the public a $50,000 expansion program they’ve just completed. The addition, a recreation center featuring a heated indoor swimming pool, cafe with counter and dining area, and game room, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29. Refreshments will be served.
An all-steel building to house a coin-operated laundry will be erected on the site of the former M&J Market on Okoma Drive within the next few weeks, according to Jerry Forde, operator of the Log Cabin Motel and trailer court. The laundromat is the largest in Forde’s ongoing improvement projects at the site. The old market was torn down recently, as a part of improvements and expansions at the trailer court.
Many an heirloom quilt found under this year’s Christmas tree will be the product of the agile needles of a group of Omak women who have been stitching together for many years. Good friendships and good works are the twin results of the needlework of the women of the Trinity Lutheran Church quilting circle and the quilting group of the Mid-Valley Hospital Auxiliary, though their specialties differ.
Prices: Bacon, 49 cents; three TV dinners for $1; 50-pound bag of dog food, $5.99; three cans of tuna fish for $1.
25 years ago
(Nov. 29, 1995)
Omak resident Leona Burke was tired of having money taken out of her Social Security and Medicare checks, and saw more cuts coming with Congress aiming at drastic cuts in Medicare. So, she decided to go straight to the top and call President Bill Clinton. She called the White House and was briefly put on hold before Clinton was on the line saying hello to her. “The woman on the phone said wait a second and this man’s voice came on the phone,” Burke said. “I think it was a one-in-a-million chance.”
Tony Atkins recently was appointed permanent administrator of the Colville Confederated Tribes’ natural resource division. He served as the division’s acting administrator for more than two and a half years.
Davenport High School’s football team took full advantage of Oroville’s miscues in winning 28-23 in a state semi-final B-11 game Nov. 25 at Quincy.
10 years ago
(Dec. 1, 2010)
A winter storm moved in over Okanogan and Ferry counties Monday night, Nov. 29, bringing nine inches of snow in some places. The snowfall stuck heavily late Monday night and Tuesday morning, tapering off through the rest of the day.
The state Department of Transportation is recommending buffer speed zones north and south of Tonasket between the present 60 mph and 25 mph zones on U.S. Highway 97.
A magnitude 1.8 earthquake shook an area four miles north-northeast of Entiat Nov. 26. The earthquake occurred at 3:47 p.m. at a depth of 0.9 mile. Two minor earthquakes were detected Nov. 10 in Okanogan County.
Connell showed its in a hurry to defend its state 1A title by speeding past Omak, 55-21, in a state semi-final football game Nov. 27 on Lampson Field. A bright spot Saturday was Omak quarterback Brenden Aguilar completing 10-of-14 passes for 213 yards and no interceptions.
