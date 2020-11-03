100 years ago
(Oct. 29, 1920)
The Blackwell trophy cup again will be awarded to the top children’s choir in the county at a contest in Tonasket Nov. 26.
Miss G. M. Donald was named president of the newly formed Okanogan County Teachers’ league.
Chairman Burt Cast reports the local Salvation Army drive raised more than Omak’s $275 quota.
Senior girls now have their green and white hats and are awaiting the arrival of their green and white middies.
Five of the 10 students in Grade 2A have perfect attendance so far: Ruth Johnson, Lois Boppel, John Lovell, Arthur Ivey and John Kermel.
75 years ago
(Nov. 1, 1945)
Among the 29 Okanogan County men filing their discharge papers from the armed forces here last week were Omakites Wallace Raymond Van Brunt, Carl I. Brandvold, Bernard J. Kaugman, Raymond E. Hagy, Charles O. Wilson, Mamie Wilson, Charles E. Schindler, Ernest Waggoner, Philip E. Smith, John R. Carpenter, Mark J. Conrad and Charles E. Dykes.
The Brewster branch of the National Bank of Commerce was robbed of $40,000, but the robber was apprehended soon with only $677 of the loot missing.
60 years ago
(Oct. 27, 1960)
The Okanogan County PUD has signed a contract making it owner of 8 percent of Wells Dam, which will soon be constructed by the Douglas County PUD.
Okanogan County smokejumpers finished their 22nd season, having jumped on about 75 fires, one-third of them in the Okanogan forest, a “normal season.”
Mrs. Earl Nansen was elected first vice president of the district 2 PTA.
50 years ago
(Oct. 29, 1970)
Omak School District voters will be handed a special ballot Tuesday along with their state general election ballot. They will be asked to determine whether or not Omak School District may raise $460,000 in bonds, to be paid off over 20 years by a $2 million tax upon real and personal property. Purpose of the $460,000 will be to assist in the construction of classrooms at North and East Omak schools to add 16 classrooms to the district to replace 15 lost when the Stevens building burned last February. Total cost of the entire project is estimated at $912,898.
Omak Pioneer hopes for a shot at Okanogan and the Caribou Trail League championship were kept alive Friday night by the rifle arm of Ed Allen. Omak came from behind to edge through Coulee Dam, 18-16, in a hair raiser. Allen lofted a long aerial to John Austin for a 56-yard touchdown play with 1:12 remaining in the game Friday.
The North County Teachers meeting was held in the Molson Grange Hall Monday evening. It was a dinner meeting, and the Molson Grange ladies served the dinner to about 50 people.
Rural mail delivery for south Omak has been approved and will begin Oct .31, Postmaster Jim Markel said.
Prices: One-year subscription to The Chronicle, $2.50; 10-pound sack of potatoes, 39 cents; beef roast, 49 cents per pound; RCA 8-track tape player, $69.95; Good Year winter tires for mid-size car, two for $27.50.
25 years ago
(Nov. 1, 1995)
Omak High School sends both its boys and girls’ cross-country teams to state following district competitions Oct. 28 at Banks Lake Golf Course. Omak’s girls blitzed the field to finish first with 31 points. Chelan took the second and final berth to state with a score of 54. Tonasket finished third with 75 points.
Sarah Chambers, 11, Tonasket, was named 1996 Okanogan County Junior Rodeo queen Oct. 15. She succeeds Leah Vander Stoep, Omak. Chambers is the daughter of Rod and Dannette Chambers. First runner-up was Nicole Knapp, daughter of Kelly and Charlayne Knapp of Brewster.
Through a 1995 federal reimbursement grant called the Cops Fast Program, the Omak Police and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office each added another officer this year. Omak recently hired Tyler D. George, and the sheriff’s department hired Mike Worden in April and opened an office in Tonasket.
Prices: Pellet stove, $1,898; Levi’s jeans, $19.98.
10 years ago
(Nov. 3, 2010)
North Valley Hospital may get a U.S. Veterans Administration contract for long-term care. The VA is reviewing the facility, and if the paperwork review goes well, will send a team to inspect the long-term care facility, according to Judy Gladden of the hospital.
Ferry County Public Hospital District will not lay off any more employees, although the possibility may be revisited in the future. Staff members who were laid off or retired recently have the potential of saving the district $24,000 per month.
The Omak High School football team pulled off a rare victory over Cashmere, beating the Bulldogs 27-21 behind an all-around effort Oct. 29. Coincidentally, Omak last beat Cashmere 27-21 on Oct. 1, 2004. Last Friday’s win, the first for Coach Nick Sackman against Cashmere, secured Omak second place in the Caribou Trail League and the No. 2 crossover playoff berth.
Prices: Pork loin chops, $2.49 per pound; prawns, $5.99 per pound; top sirloin steak, $3.99 per pound.
Years ago is compiled by Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
