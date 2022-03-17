The Beauty of a Fat Beak
We were pulling out of our driveway at dusk some years ago when my wife, the better and more avid birder, cried out, “Look! Pine Grosbeaks!” In the gloom I noted attractive red and grey birds on the driveway. We were already late for something, so I demurred about running back inside to get our cameras. But that pretty, chunky, oversized finch (8-10 inches long) stayed on my mind as a missed photo op. Happily, a few years later, I got a second (and third) chance, and in better light. Not incidentally for a photographer, they are “sluggish, tame” birds per AllAboutBirds.org. I like to photograph birds that don’t move too quickly.
Pine grosbeaks are not regulars here but can intermittently be found in NCW in the winter, sometimes in good-sized flocks near food sources – mountain ash trees, crabapple trees, edible seeds. Two winters in a row they showed up in numbers near Winthrop, though not so easily found last year. (At least I never saw any.)
The big-billed birds mostly live in the northern tier, from Alaska and Canada to Siberia and Scandinavia. Range maps show a smattering of locations in the northwestern range of the Rockies where they reside, but they also have large irruptions (many birds moving south of their usual haunts) at unpredictable intervals. Wikipedia posits that happens when their food sources run low in the subarctic regions that contains most of the species. The two separate occasions when I encountered them, the flock was deeply engaged in eating. During my first encounter with pine grosbeaks, I watched the flock doing nothing but eating for three solid hours. No preening, no territorial displays, no singing, no resting. Just eating. Pine grosbeak flocks are known to stay with a fruit tree until all the food is gone (unlike Bohemian waxwings; see last month’s column).
“Grosbeak”, of course, means “fat (or large) beak”, and they use it to crush seeds. When, coincidentally enough, they are eating crabapples or the fruit of the mountain ash tree, they are distinctly messy eaters. They will come to bird feeders, preferring unshelled sunflower seeds which their sturdy bills open without difficulty.
The female does not have the splashy red and grey color scheme, but sports a toned-down, yellow and grey – all the better to sit on a nest without attracting a predator. But, forgive me, it’s the male that attracts my camera. In my youth, a pink and grey color scheme was referred to as Valley girl colors (something to do with California, I think). It’s a good look.
