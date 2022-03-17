The Dreamed
We speak of forever in the old tongue
of sweat and soul, solemn makers
of minor dreams, vespers of flesh
and rough-hewn pine offered beneath
the Shepherd of clouds and stars.
We gouge the ground, rage at fickle
weather, birth the wells that chain
our kin to this land, impose our passions
upon a crescent that arcs indifferently
over a sea of phantoms.
For She is the ageless dreamer
and we the dreamed.
