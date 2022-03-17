The Dreamed

We speak of forever in the old tongue

of sweat and soul, solemn makers

of minor dreams, vespers of flesh

and rough-hewn pine offered beneath

the Shepherd of clouds and stars.

We gouge the ground, rage at fickle

weather, birth the wells that chain

our kin to this land, impose our passions

upon a crescent that arcs indifferently

over a sea of phantoms.

For She is the ageless dreamer

and we the dreamed.

