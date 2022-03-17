If you're never able to tolerate a little bit of pain and discomfort, you'll never get better. Dr. Angela Duckworth, researcher, professor, founder and CEO of Character Lab.
My daughter-in-law, Shu, is from mainland China. Shu was raised in a remote village with no electricity or running water. The first time her mother, Waipo, visited, we asked her what she thought of the United States. “Too easy.” What? Too easy? How?
Well, for most American folks, there’s no walking to the well for water, no carrying buckets up the hill, no working in the rice paddies. All while comfy in 72-degree houses with soft chairs, hot showers, and sit-down toilets. People don’t walk miles to the market, cook and chop for hours, but rather, can open a package or can for food. Too easy.
According to Michael Easter, author of “The Comfort Crisis,” Waipo may be on to something. While it may seem off-putting in these challenging times to think that our lives are too easy, I promise I have a point, just bear with me.
We know positive, feel-good experiences are good, for a while, but then we get habituated and unappreciative. We get comfort creep and demanding of even more ease. Our brains become anxious and depressed, our bodies become soft and obese. We become less happy, less healthy, and weaker both psychologically and physically.
Easter’s book was recommended to me by my older son on January 5th at Lake Wenatchee. That was the day the big snow hit. My husband, John, and I had snowshoed in. It was tough. “Hey, enjoy the challenge and adventure,” my son encouraged. “It’s good to be uncomfortable occasionally.” Hmm.
As the snow came down harder, John and I decided we had better try snowshoeing out of our cabin or else we might need to be rescued. It took us three and a half hours of hard slogging to make it a little over half a mile to our truck, which had to be shoveled off and out. When we finally made it to Cashmere, we could not drive up our road. Neighbors took us in. We were exhausted. For the first time in recent memory, I slept through the night without awakening. Perhaps there is some value in dumping the easy life.
After reading Easter’s book, I realized there were some uncomfortable things I was already doing which I could do with more enthusiasm. I intermittently fast – I can endure a bit of hunger. I do the periodic day hike or snowshoe with a backpack (to make it a little tougher). I can be alone, in silence and experiencing boredom without checking my phone every few minutes (although that has become harder).
If I want to take this “toughening” to a new level, I could entertain the idea of “misogi.” Misogi is a term that researchers have taken from the Japanese. What it means to these tough guys is giving yourself an epic challenge in which you have a fifty percent chance of failure (but no chance of death). The challenge is totally personal and individualized (and not in a gym). In fact, a misogi is often quirky and kept secret so comparisons cannot be made. The idea is not only do people become tougher, healthier, happier, stronger, more skilled, and confident, but also more aware and appreciative of their comforts.
Back to the idea of doing tough things in tough times. Seems like everyone has experienced some hard times when we consider politics, the pandemic, cultural and environmental challenges in the last few years. Some people even here in the United States still live in rough circumstances. It may seem naive to recommend a toughening intervention. In many ways, we need to practice some self-compassion and self-care.
We may need to ask ourselves a few questions. Do I need a bit more wintering, to drink a hot cocoa, read a book in front of the fire, and wrap myself in a warm blanket? Or is March the perfect time to thaw out and amp up my strengths? Sometimes, seeking comfort is the best, but other times, discomfort may be just what your inner doctor ordered for your increased growth and well-being.
And bring your kids and grandkids into the conversation. You may be surprised; and they may be too at the excitement of a new challenge. My eleven-year-old granddaughter has proudly chosen to take on a misogi which involves backpacking in the Utah mountains.
Even people who are distressed might choose toughening interventions. Easter, himself, is a recovered alcoholic who found his way to sobriety through learning to tolerate both physical and psychological discomfort. Many of us want to run away from pain. It’s a natural reaction. We think the good life is a comfortable, easy one, but not always.
If you are on the fence, but feel a nudge to toughen up, here are a few ideas. You could try experiencing a bit of boredom, doing without a meal or two, turning the thermometer down a couple of degrees, or simply going on a walk with a bit of weight in your backpack. If you need a bit more inspiration or want to go deeper, read or listen to “The Comfort Crisis: Embrace Discomfort To Reclaim Your Wild, Happy, Healthy Self.”
How might you embrace a bit more discomfort and move up to The Good Life?
