Early Roads in North Central Washington
“You Can’t Get Here From There”
The Colockum Pass road, like most early roads, followed the route of an ancient indigenous trail over the Wenatchee Mountains that connected the Kittitas Valley with the Wenatchee Valley. The summit of the pass is at 5,400 feet elevation – 1,300 feet higher than Stevens Pass and a hard climb for a four-horse team pulling a heavily loaded wagon and a pioneer family.
The ancient trail became a road in 1880 when Kittitas County widened it to accommodate the hoped-for flow of homesteader wagons bound for the Wenatchee Valley. The Wenatchee River was the northern boundary of Kittitas County. The southern part of the county was gaining population but the difficult to reach Wenatchee Valley was still mostly empty of settlers.
The county made the route easier in 1884 when it surveyed and constructed a dirt road from the mouth of Colockum Creek up the right bank of the Columbia River to the Wenatchee River confluence. It followed the tracks of earlier explorers and settlers up, what are now, the Malaga Highway and Miller Street. The Colockum Pass Road was the first road into north central Washington. By the end of 1886, the county had completed the Wenatchee River Road up the south bank of the river to the mouth of Tumwater Canyon. Blewett Pass had its chance to be the first.
Begun in 1879, the road started from the mouth of Swauk Creek, about eight miles southeast of Cle Elum, and followed the creek to the summit of Blewett Pass. From there, the road followed Ingalls Creek seven miles down to the mining town of Blewett. That’s where the road stopped. It had fulfilled its one purpose, to be the supply route from Ellensburg and Cle Elum to the Blewett mines. There was no reason to build it further.
In the next few years, however, early settlers in the upper Wenatchee Valley provided a reason. They wanted access to Snoqualmie Pass and Seattle, and they pressured Kittitas County to complete the road from Blewett 12 miles down to the Wenatchee River Road. That work was completed in 1897.
That same year, C.A. Harris and two partners won the state contract to complete a 92-mile dirt road from Wenatchee to Twisp in the Methow Valley. At that time Twisp was the largest town in the Methow Valley. Winthrop had not yet begun to grow. This project joined together several small sections of existing road, built the first bridge across the Entiat River at its mouth and built several bridges across the lower Methow River. Total cost of the road project was $14,600 dollars.
C.A. Harris recalled that construction crewmembers were paid $1.75 per day and workers “from all walks of life, such as lawyers, doctors, newspaper editors and even bare-footed men applied for work.” Convict labor was brought in to blast cliffs away and build some of the most difficult sections of the road.
During the same time, Harris also oversaw the construction of 12 miles of road along the Stehekin River from the town of Stehekin to Bridge Creek including the first bridge across Rainbow Falls Creek and several other bridges across smaller creeks. The entire project cost the state $4,000 dollars.
The Wenatchee/Twisp Road put to an end the only other road into the Methow Valley – the Chiliwhist Trail. The Chiliwhist was to the Methow Valley what Colockum Pass was to the Wenatchee Valley – a rigorous rite of passage for all would-be homesteaders.
The Chiliwhist Trail, five miles north of the current Loup Loup Pass (highway 20), began at the mouth of Chiliwhist Canyon just south of the Okanogan Valley town of Malott. The trail followed up the canyon to its head, then over Indian trails up the mountainsides called “Three Devils” and “Seven Devils” with long pitches of 30-to-50-degree inclines. It was a “hard climb for men and packhorses and a grueling undertaking with a loaded wagon.” The trail up was wide enough for wagons but the trail down Benson Creek into the Methow Valley was barely fit for horses.
In 1877, four men from Wise County, Texas were located with their families on new homesteads in the Kittitas Valley when they heard an old trapper tell stories of a valley of plenty the Indians called “Smeethow.” They packed a wagon, left their families in the Kittitas, and struggled over Colockum Pass. They crossed the Columbia on a ferry to the mouth of Moses Coulee then up the coulee to the “Big Bend” country. From there they followed Foster Creek down to the Columbia and crossed the big river again on Wild Goose Bill’s log ferry. Then they followed the right bank of the Columbia to its confluence with the Okanogan River. They forded the Okanogan River and followed it up to the Malott family’s farm near the mouth of Chiliwhist Creek.
The next morning the Texans packed all the wagon freight they could, including a plow, on the horses and made their way up to the summit where they found the Indian trail heading down Benson Creek to the Methow River ending at a point about half way between the current towns of Twisp and Carlton.
After locating homesteads, the Texans widened the Benson Creek trail to accommodate the wagons they would bring back with their families. For the first time the Methow Valley could be reached by wagon road. It was the primary road into the valley for the next twenty years until C.A. Harris’ Wenatchee/Twisp road was completed.
The arrival of automobiles in the early 1900s demanded better roads in north central Washington.
By 1914, the Blewett Pass Road had been widened and cleared for cars. John Gellatly recalled his first trip over the road in 1914. “From the summit down the Chelan County’s side of the pass, the make-shift road followed the Ingalls and Peshastin Creek beds and there were no bridges. I remember going over this road with my family and we forded this little stream 65 times.”
In 1916, the Pine Canyon Road to Waterville was completed using a large component of state prisoner labor. In 1923, after a many years long battle with the state roads department, the road east past Rock Island to Quincy was built. The following year, Washington State completed its first northern crossing of the state from Seattle to Spokane when Stevens Pass was opened for autos. In 1936, the Knapps Hill Tunnel was finished, doing away with the last major obstacle on the road to Lake Chelan.
Now you can get here from anywhere.
