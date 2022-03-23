Please welcome state Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu to The Good Life!
Yu was born in Chicago and grew up in the area. She attended St. Mary's High School before going to college for a degree in theology. She eventually ended up in Washington after receiving her J.D. from Notre Dame Law School in 1993
She was named deputy chief of then-King County Prosecuting Attorney Norm Maleng just six years later. In 2000, she was appointed by Gov. Gary Locke to fill a hole in the King County Superior Court.
In 2012, on Dec. 9 at midnight, Yu officiated the first same-sex marriages in Washington state. "The Stranger," a Seattle newspaper, said she had "the perfect name for the job." Yu continues to officiate weddings, so something stuck.
In 2014, Yu was appointed by Go. Jay Inslee to the Washington Supreme Court, making her the first openly gay, first Latina-American, and first Asian-American to earn a seat on the court.
Living between Seattle and Olympia, Yu has pursued a good life, certainly at work, but also at home. Let's take a peek behind the curtain to see what else is going on with this justice's illustrious life.
A “good life” for me is living a life where you laugh hard at least once a day, smile a hundred times a day, eat good and healthy food, work at a job you love, go for a robust run or walk in the morning, sip good wine with dinner, take your loved dog for a walk at least once a day, and get a good night’s sleep.
As a justice, my schedule is very busy. And every decision is difficult, and while I don’t always agree with every decision, I have found ways to simply let go and accept the outcome. I don’t tend to look backward because I cannot change the past. All of our decisions related to juveniles are especially tough because punishment can deprive them of a life outside prison walls and I personally believe everyone is capable of change and redemption.
This leads to stress sometimes, which I notice when I start to forget about time — I become very task-oriented. Taking a break for a walk or run helps put things back into perspective. It’s one of my favorite pastimes, walking and running actually.
It doesn’t have to happen right when you notice the stress coming either, even if you have to wait a little bit for a meeting to end just to get a short walk outside in, it makes a world of difference for me.
I went to college in Illinois, where I earned a degree in theology from Dominican University and a graduate degree, also in theology, from Mundelein of Loyola University. I eventually received my law degree from Notre Dame Law School as well.
The law degree brought me to Washington, but theology helped me better understand the thinking of humans throughout history, on topics like relationships and creating community. I wanted to learn about the great thinkers as well. What did they think about and how?
Now, those degrees remind me every day about the common good, that I have a responsibility to my community and the human family. That’s a value that permeates my thinking. And people look for a sense of meaning, a sense of order. That parallel between law and religion is very similar and has been helpful, but they are still different.
A bit of a surprising thing about me, at least to a few people, is that I absolutely love a good (Chicago, of course) pizza on a Friday night. I have a love and passion for deep dish pizza. I think people would also be surprised to know that I love college football and basketball.
To touch on the work of a justice again, we do an enormous amount of administrative work so most people don’t know that I spend a lot of time in meetings that are not case-related. The meetings and groups are about the administration of justice, things like court rules, attorney discipline, commissions, and so on. So I don’t often have the time to actually go out on a run. But that’s my last piece of advice, is you can always find, or even make, the time for a few minutes to just take in the fresh air. Just getting out of the building for minute can be a great reset and boost to the rest of the day, whether at home or in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.