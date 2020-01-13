K-9 killed in wreck near Orient
ORIENT – A U.S. Border Patrol agent whose name has not been released from the hospital is recovering at home from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. Highway 395 Sunday, Dec. 29. The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m.
Her K-9 partner, Jackie, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the wreck.
The pair were patrolling an area northwest of Colville when they struck black ice, causing the vehicle to lose traction according to a Border Patrol release. The vehicle rolled multiple times after going over a steep embankment. The agent was able to radio her position to the Border Patrol dispatch in Spokane, and rescuers were able to extract the agent with the Jaws of Life. She was transported to a hospital in Spokane with multiple injuries.
K-9 Jackie, a German Shepard, had been serving with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection – U.S. Border Patrol for four years.
“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K-9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K-9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”
Least amount of deaths in decades
This past year proved to be one of the least-deadliest years for U.S. law enforcement officers in decades, with 132 killed in the line of duty over the year. This is the lowest annual total since 1959, when 122 were killed.
Washington State, however, had four killed; the highest number in the past decade. Between 2010-2018, only one or two law enforcement officers were killed per year in this state.
The most recent for Washington state was Deputy Sheriff Cooper Dyson of Pierce County Sheriff's Department, killed Saturday, Dec. 21, in an automobile crash. Pierce was en route to back up fellow officers responding to an urgent domestic violence call in Parkland when he crashed. Dyson had been with the department since 2018, and is survived by his two-year-old child and wife who is pregnant with their second child.
“This is a tremendously sad loss,” stated Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor. “Our deputy was responding to help other deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our deputies face.”
It is the first motor vehicle collision death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy since 1941; however, according to the Spokesman Review, Dyson's death landed on the 10-year anniversary of the death of Deputy Kent Mundell. Mundell died a week after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call near Eatonville.
Deputy Sheriff Ryan Wayne Thompson of Kittitas County Sheriff's Office was the first Line of Duty Death (LODD) of 2019 for Washington State, killed by gunfire Tuesday, March 19. Less than a month later, Deputy Sheriff Justin Richard DeRosier of Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office was killed by gunfire Sunday, April 14. Interim Police Chief Michael Knapp of the Lynden Police Department died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, Nov. 6.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, over 23,000 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1791. The website was created when Chris Cosgriff, a freshman at James Madison University, learned a convicted murderer of two police officers was being released after serving just 16 years in prison. Cosgriff was inspired to find a way to honor the murdered officers, and other fallen law enforcement officers. In 2013, Cosgriff became a police officer himself, serving in the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department.
Nationwide, 2018 saw 166 LODDs; a 5 percent decrease over 2017, which saw 175 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. 2016 also had 175 LODDs, an increase of six percent over 2015 with 165. 2014 was 4 percent lower than the previous year, at 159; a 20 percent increase over 2013 at 133. 2012 saw 142 law enforcement officers killed, with 187 in 2011 and 181 in 2010.
In 2010, the leading causes of death were automobile at 75, followed by gunfire (59), other (26) and heart attack (21).
In 2019, the leading causes of death were gunfire (47), automobile (45), other (24) and heart attack (16). Fifty-five percent of the deaths of all causes were felonious and 45 percent were non-felonious.
December, 2019, had the highest number of LODDs at 18, followed by June with 17. Saturday was the deadliest at 27, followed by Thursday (24), Friday and Tuesday (18), Wednesday (17) and Sunday (16). However bad a Monday may feel, it rated lowest for LODDs in 2019 at an even dozen nationwide.
Of those killed in 2019, 122 were male and 10 were female; with an average age of 43 and an average tour of duty of 14 years. The youngest was 19 and the oldest was 81. Thirty-two were military veterans.
Texas ranked the deadliest state in 2019 at 21, followed by New York (15), California (10), Tennessee (8), Alabama and Georgia (7 each), Florida and Illinois (6 each), Arizona and Washington (4 each) and Puerto Rico (3).
Washington State has had a total of 294 LODDs over the years, according to the website.
The Officer Down Memorial Page lists law enforcement officers employed by the U.S. Government killed in the line of duty at 1294; with Tribal Police LODDs at 60 and RR Police at 371.
LODDs in 2019, by agency type was 56 with Police (municipal and county), 39 with sheriff's offices (municipal and county), 17 with Highway Patrol and State Police, and four working in corrections, probation and parole. Two deaths were Tribal Police.
The shortest time served as law enforcement officer of the 2019 LODDs was 30 days, and the longest at 52 years.
The Officer Down Memorial Page also keeps track of K-9 partner deaths, with Washington state's totaling nine so far, including the Dec. 29 death of Jackie.
Jackie's death was preceded by another US Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection K-9 partner in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 17.
Bulder, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois on duty for two years was shot and killed during a warrant service on a man wanted for illegal possession and manufacturing of firearms. According to the Officer Down Memorial page, K-9 Bulder was released for an apprehension when the subject failed to comply with instructions. The man opened fire with a handgun, killing K-9 Bulder before agents returned fire and killed him.
2020 numbers climbing
As of January 13, five law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2020.
Detective Amber Joy Leist of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department died Sunday, Jan. 12. Leist was off duty when she noticed an elderly woman fall in the roadway while attempting to cross an intersection. Leist, 41, stopped her vehicle and got out to assist the woman off the roadway. As she was returning to her own vehicle, Leist was struck and killed. Leist served with the LA County Sheriff's office 12 years. She leaves behind two sons.
Police Officer Nicholas Reyna of the Lubbock Police Department in Texas was struck and killed by a vehicle, Saturday, Jan. 11; along with Lieutenant Eric Hill of the Fire Department. Both were at the scene of a single vehicle rollover when they were struck. Reyna, 27, had served with the Lubbock Police Department for one year.
Police Officer Paul Dunn of the Lakeland Police Department in Florida died Thursday, Jan. 9, when he struck the raised median of the roadway on a department motorcycle. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Dunn was with the Lakeland Police Department six years, after serving over 12 years with the Polk County Sheriff's office. Dunn, 50, is survived by his wife, three children and two stepdaughters.
Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, with the Florence Regional Airport Department of Public Safety in South Carolina was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop near the airport's terminal around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, the man opened fire on Officer Winkeler during the stop, with over 30 shots exchanged during the shootout. The man allegedly stole Winkeler's service weapon and fled the scene before being arrested a short time later by members of the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Winkeler, 26, served as a volunteer firefighter with the Latta Fire Department.
Investigator Ryan D. Fortini of the New York State Police died New Year's day. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Fortini died as the result of cancer he developed following his assignment to the search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Fortini, age 42, was a U.S. Army veteran who served with the New York State Police for 16 years before medically retiring in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.