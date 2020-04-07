“At the peak of the epidemic … public gatherings were prohibited. Theaters closed. People going to stores or the post office wore gauze masks, as did clerks and the postmaster. Errands accomplished, the masks were not discarded; they were burned.”
That could be a quote from any newspaper in the world, as coronavirus continues its march across the globe.
But it wasn’t.
Former Chronicle publisher Bruce A. Wilson, in his 1990 book “Late Frontier: A History of Okanogan County, Washington,” was writing about the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic, which hit the East Coast first and worked its way across the continent.
In that year, local newspapers began warning of an illness of “a contagious and dangerous character,” Wilson wrote.
The 1918 influenza pandemic was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although there’s no consensus about where the virus originated, it spread worldwide in 1918-19.
In the United States, it was identified first in spring 1918 among military personnel. An estimated 600 million people - or one-third of the world’s population - became infected, according to the CDC.
At least 50 million people died worldwide, with about 675,000 of them in the U.S.
With no vaccine and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections, control efforts worldwide were limited to non-pharmaceutical means, such as isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants and limited public gatherings, according to the CDC.
From the spring of 1918 and into 1919, the flu affected many Okanogan County families - perhaps a majority, Wilson wrote.
Old friend ‘The Grippe’
“This terrible ‘new’ disease called ‘Spanish influenza’ is only our good old friend ‘The Grippe’ under a war name and appearing in a very malignant form,” The Chronicle reported Oct. 11, 1918. “Take precautions not to take a cold and if you do get one take especial care of yourself.”
(The grippe is an old-fashioned name for influenza.)
The article quoted extensively from a government bulletin about addressing the flu and warned that “the real danger from influenza lies in the fact that the patient neglects caring for himself and the weakened condition of the system makes it easy for pneumonia, meningitis, and other fatal diseases to take a hand and start the patient going ‘west’ as the boys in the trenches say.”
World War II was still going strong, with armistice still a month away.
The bulletin advised sick people stay away from others and that nurses or others caring for them wear a gauze mask, and clothing that could be shed when leaving the sick room.
“If the patient complains of fever and headache, he should be given water to drink, a cold compress to the forehead and a light sponge,” according to the government bulletin. “Only such medicine should be given as is prescribed by the doctor. It is foolish to ask the druggist to prescribe and may be dangerous to take the so-called ‘safe, sure, and harmless’ remedies advertised by patent medicine manufacturers.”
The bulletin also advised people keep their faces turned from sick people and avoid stuffy places by spending time outdoors.
Riverside needs help
A separate article in the Oct. 18, 1918, issue put out a call for people to help the Red Cross care for people in neighboring Riverside, which was hard hit by influenza.
“There is no influenza contagion of a serious nature here at Omak but our neighboring town of Riverside is crying out for help and must have it,” the paper wrote. “Who will volunteer for this work under the direction of the Red Cross? It is truly a war work that must be cared for at once.”
Plans were being made to open a hospital in Omak - just in case - since “the shortage of both nurses and household help makes this step absolutely necessary and is the only way an epidemic could be handled or controlled if it should get started as it has in some places.”
The article ended with a note of urgency and an appeal to people’s wartime patriotism: “Don’t leave all of the work for the officers to do and if you do shirk your share do not get caught criticizing those who are working because some one might jolt you a stiff uppercut. These are piping war times and a lazy critic is a dirty traitor.”
A week later, in the Oct. 25 issue, The Chronicle reported the state Board of Health had quarantined Okanogan County and was prohibiting any public gathering until further notice.
“This applies to rural, as well as town schools, churches, theatres, pool rooms, public gatherings of any kind whatsoever,” said the article, quoting county health officer H.M. Fryer.
Despite the warnings and quarantine, influenza made inroads in Okanogan County during the following weeks.
On Nov. 22, 1918, The Chronicle reported that Chief Charley Swimptkin and his won, Pete, died a week apart from influenza. They were the first fatalities reported in the county.
The family lived on the flat area at the mouth of Omak Creek.
“Charley had a pretty belief in true brotherly love which held that all land belonged to the great spirit and that no one had a right to fence it off and say this place is mine and that one is yours because it was all only ours to use while life lasted and this life lease of enough upon which to glean our living was all the Great Spirit ever intended and that we should share it in common without strife or claims to actual ownership,” said the story.
Stories from survivors
Wilson’s book relates a few stories from people who lived through the influenza pandemic.
The state health department urged people to drink plenty of water with baking soda, orange juice, milk and other beverages, but didn’t mention whiskey. Harry Sherling, Molson, recalled hearing that hard liquor, available at drug stores for its medicinal qualities, was the best at preventing flu.
Although he was a staunch non-drinker, Sherling said he drank a little whiskey each day, bootlegged from the bar at the Chicago Hotel in Spokane (where he was staying) and escaped all symptoms, according to Wilson’s book.
Others weren’t so lucky - Sherling told Wilson that flu victims were carried out on stretchers from the hotel.
He said the flu seemed to hit the huskiest and strongest people the hardest.
Sidney Atchison, who operated the Pioneer Hotel in Chesaw, recalled that many people died, and mine workers were hit especially hard, Wilson wrote.
“Big husky men died like flies,” Atchison told Wilson. “In one case, a miner came down with the flu and didn’t come to work. His partner went to see how he was. Four days later, both of them were dead.”
The Colville Indian Reservation’s South Half had hardly a home that was left untouched, resident Alta Crofoot told Wilson.
“Medical doctors believed Indian lives were being lost unnecessarily because of a propensity to combat influenza by means of a traditional ritual: a sweat bath followed by a plunge into a freezing creek or river,” according to Crofoot.
If a victim’s bodily fluids had been depleted, a sweat bath would hasten the process of dehydration, wrote Wilson. If pneumonia had set in, cold water was the last treatment the sufferer needed - and often the last one received.
Whole families would be stricken, Pateros resident Ted Borg told Wilson. Neighbors who weren’t sick themselves would prepare food, do the washing and keep the fires going.
Henry Colbert, Tonasket, recalled he, his mother and four brothers and sisters all were sick with headaches, upset stomachs and high fevers.
‘Considerable’ deaths
No estimate has been made of the number of Okanogan County residents who died during the 1918-19 influenza epidemic, but the total “was considerable,” according to Wilson.
No funerals were held. Victims were buried without ceremony.
Influenza subsided during 1919. By March 1920, a national report by the U.S. Public Health Service said flu made a resurgence in early 1920, but was dying out already.
That year, Washington had 12 cases during the week ending Jan. 24, 902 the next week and 6,451 during the week ending Feb. 7. From there, the numbers dropped steadily, with 1,561 reported the week ending Feb. 28.
The mortality rate also dropped.
The report also talked about pneumonia, dust content of air from sandblasting, malaria control activities, venereal disease and mortality from various causes.
In a state-by-state roundup, the report noted Washington had 1,561 cases of influenza for the week ending Feb. 28, 1920 - plus 142 of pneumonia, 182 of smallpox, 181 of measles, 67 of chicken pox, 47 of scarlet fever, 38 of whooping cough, 24 of mumps, 21 of diphtheria, four of tuberculosis and two of typhoid fever.
Okanogan County had one case of smallpox during January 1920, the report said.
Most of those are now preventable with vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.