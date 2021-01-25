BONAPARTE LAKE - A Republic Troop No. 61 Boy Scout used personal search and rescue skills he learned inside and outside of the scouting world to help two stranded people on a Washington state snow groomer.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, an SOS message was sent out from the Bonaparte Mountain area. The signal was sent via satellite system from a state snow grooming vehicle. The groomer, based out of Republic, reported that it was broke down in the Bonaparte area with two occupants stranded.
Ferry County groomer coordinator Sam Peterson said he and driver Dan Olsen were aboard the groomer near Forest Road 3230 between Bonaparte and Havillah when the groomer broke down.
“It was a nice day to break down if you have to,” Peterson said.
Using a GPS satellite system, the groomer was able to send an SOS message, which resulted in a phone call to Peterson’s wife. She contacted Rick Rose, the father of Riley Rose.
Riley Rose was then contacted via phone by his parents, who were out of the area and asked if he could handle the task on his own.
The Scout accepted the mission without hesitation and was relayed the information and possible location of the groomer.
Rick Rose said his son checked over his snowmobile and packed his gear, and proceeded on his personal snowmobile and located the groomer.
Both Peterson and Olsen were safe and brought out with some gear via snowmobile by making two trips.
“He brought me out first,” Peterson said, noting the groomer was about six miles from Bonaparte Lake.
Rose then transported the groomer operators by vehicle to the local area Sno-Park to retrieve his personal vehicle and the other operator to retrieve the state transportation vehicle once he was brought out.
“He’s experienced, because we’ve been over there for three years in a row,” Peterson said. “There’s something about that area that doesn’t like the snow groomer.”
Rose was involved several years ago with his older brother, Ryan, who is also a former Republic Eagle Scout, in the recovery and transportation of two stranded operators in a broken-down groomer.
“This is just another example of how scouting is used in the Scout’s personal life and a good deed done daily above and beyond at times,” Rick Rose said.
Peterson extended thanks to Riley Rose, calling him a “confident, good kid.”
The groomer will need to be towed out of the area, but with a weight of around 9,000 pounds, Peterson said he’s “just trying to find some people that can come up there with a big enough machine.”
