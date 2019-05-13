WASHINGTON, D.C. – Students from Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Okanogan high schools won top prizes in the 2019 4th District Congressional Art Competition.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, announced winners last week.
Meredith Sconce, an ACH freshman, took first place for “A Million Dots of Diversity.” Leif Weigel, a junior at Okanogan, won second place for “Poppy,” and Mary Grace Running Teske, a junior at West Valley High School in Yakima, took third place for “Puppy Love.”
“Congratulations, Meredith, on your winning entry and thank you to all the students who submitted artwork to this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” said Newhouse. “This has become an excellent tradition, and I always enjoy seeing the work of talented central Washington artists.
“Thank you to the community judges who helped review the artwork, and I look forward to seeing the pieces displayed in the U.S. Capitol and my district offices.”
Newhouse’s advisory committee comprised of 4th District residents helped select the winning entry. The winning entry will be hung in the U.S. Capitol for a year, as will winning entries from congressional districts across the country.
The winner will visit Washington, D.C., to attend a reception sponsored by the Congressional Institute, which hosts the annual competition.
Newhouse has invited the second and third place winners to hang their art in the Yakima and Tri-Cities district offices.
