PULLMAN — Kendal Correia, a senior at Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School, participated Aug. 3 in the Washington Distinguished Young Women program.
Tesslyn Preppernau, Ellensburg’s Distinguished Young Woman, won the competition and will represent the state at the 2020 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program next June.
The program was at Pullman High School’s theater.
A dozen seniors from across Washington competed for more than $8,000 in college scholarships and awards.
First runner-up was Lillian Kirry, Chewelah. Suellen Rice, Pullman, placed third.
Asotin senior Delaney Overbury won the spirit award.
Participants were judged on scholastics, interview, fitness, self expression and talent.
The Distinguished Young Women program previously was known as junior Miss.
