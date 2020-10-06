WENATCHEE – An Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School student placed second in the 25th annual Washington Apple Education Foundation Year of the Apple art contest.
Meredith Sconce received $500.
Grand prize went to Kirstin Johnson, Kittitas Secondary School, and Margot Massey, Kamiakin High School, placed third.
In addition to prize money, the winners’ schools’ art programs each receive a $150 gift card for purchase of art supplies.
The art contest is open to all students in ninth through 12th grades in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima and Walla Walla counties.
Entry forms and contest rules for the 2021 Year of the Apple art contest will be available Dec. 1 on the WAEF event website. Deadline for submissions is May 1.
