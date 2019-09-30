WENATCHEE – Galactic Farmers, a student group from Almira/Coulee-Hartline Middle School, won the future technology leader of the year award during the 19th annual innovator awards luncheon.
The Sept. 25 luncheon was hosted by Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, which also presented the awards.
Other award winners were Jeff Soehren, Blue Spirits Distilling, entrepreneur of the year; Jeff Berry; FocusGeo, innovative use of technology in business; Debbie Gallaher and Bob Bauer, Chelan County Public Utility District, STEM champion of the year; Amanda Jeffries; Wenatchee Valley College, STEM college student innovator of the year.
The luncheon celebrates the drive, passion and spirit of innovators in north central Washington while inspiring those whose who are just starting their journey, said an announcement from the alliance. More than 360 people attended.
The winners were among 31 individuals and organizations who were nominated by the community for their innovation and accomplishments in entrepreneurship, technology or education.
Equilus Capital Partners LLC presented the award to the Galactic Farmers, who include Kayleigh Elder, Christine Keeley, Nathan Hinkle, Beth Okamoto, Max Horrell and Kady Murray.
The group participated in the 2019 Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pipeline’s ANGLeS Challenge (Apollo Next Giant Leap Student Challenge). The competition included flying a drone to accuracy, building a lunar model to land on the moon with appropriate scale, building and programming an EV3 (LEGO) robot constructing and moving a “payload” to a targeted location, identifying a moon rock sample and returning it to base, avoiding craters throughout movements.
Each challenge component reflected the students’ agricultural community and culture, and pushed students out of comfort zones and into new STEM skills, said the alliance.
In addition to the awards, the winners in each education category received a scholarship prize to go toward continuing education or fund special projects.
