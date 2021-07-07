Clint and Lesa (Wilson) Adkins will observe their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Conconully State Park.
The couple married July 10, 1971, in Okanogan.
Family and friends are invited to the event, at which cake and punch will be served, said the couple’s children, who are hosting the event. They ask that no gifts be brought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.