OKANOGAN – A new “missing cats” folder has been created by Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter for its Facebook page.
The action was prompted by the number of lost and missing cats reported recently.
People with missing cat to add are asked to message the shelter with a picture, description, date lost, where and contact information.
Those listed so far include two missing since the Palmer Fire, a couple suspected to have been stolen and several missing from their homes.
