WINTHROP – Leki Albright, a freshman at Liberty Bell High School, won the school’s Poetry Out Loud competition Dec. 16.
The program may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pIMrtVwTAQ&feature=youtu.be.
First runner up was Adee Smith and second runner up was Hazel Culpsmith.
Judges were Don Nelson, Jane Orme, Dotti Wilson and Liam Daily, the 2014 Methow Valley Poetry Out Loud champion.
