OKANOGAN – Commencement for Okanogan Alternative Schools was Aug. 8, with 22 students and four guests each in attendance.
A car parade was held, with social distancing and masks used when graduates received their diplomas, said Principal Roy Johnson.
“We are very proud of our graduates and look forward to their future success,” he said. “It was very exciting to see all the students and families celebrating the culmination of many years of hard work and perseverance.”
