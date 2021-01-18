MOLSON — More than 160 anglers from throughout the Northwest converged to Sidley Lake Jan. 16 for the 17th annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival.
Oroville Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event, which focused on raising funds to support the organization’s other events.
“The tournament was open to the public and well over 200 were in attendance with 166 registering to fish,” organizers said. “During the festival, attendees fished, enjoyed Mai’s Bamboo Deli for food, were sledding, ice skating, and just enjoying being out with our community.”
Chamber Director Karen Frisbie, Rob Lawrence from Lawrence Construction Services, Jera Donner from Pound Fitness, Taylor Maldonado, Jordan Waddell, Alyce Brown, Elder Kotter and Elder Munsey were on hand to help run the tournament.
“Maldonado kept a beautiful bonfire going for a place to warm up, while Mai’s Bamboo Deli kept everyone’s bellies filled with warm food,” organizers said.
“With the current restrictions, we did a Facebook Live event to announce the winners and are working to meet up to distribute the prizes,” organizers said. “A leader board was kept in the judges’ area so everyone could keep up on what the numbers to beat were.
“Ferry County EMS is always so accommodating to make sure we have ambulance service on hand if needed and this year we were also blessed to have Okanogan County Search and Rescue on site,” organizers said. “It gives such peace of mind to know we have our bases covered in case of an emergency.”
This year, 72 fish were caught with a total combined weight of 67.06 pounds.
“We are so thankful for our sponsors and community for supporting this tournament year after year and we look forward to an even better event next year,” organizers said.
This year’s grand prize for the highest cumulative weight (8.54 pounds) was $1,000 and went to Scott Lawd of Omak. Lawd also took home first place for the adult division for the largest fish at 2.54 pounds.
Other results:
Adult division – Dick Larson, 2.3 pounds, 2.28 pounds, second and third place.
Youth – Calvin Marcolin, 1.78 pounds, first place; Marley DeMarcus, 0.56 pound, 0.46 pound, second and third place.
Smallest fish – Leandra Agee, 0.20 pound.
Mystery weight (2.7 pounds) – Scott Lawd, 2.54 pounds.
