OMAK - Okanogan Regional Humane, formerly OK-SNIP, has received a $5,000 grant from The Washington Federation of Animal Care and Control Agencies to complete more than 100 spay/neuter surgeries for the pets of income-qualified residents of Okanogan County.
The funds are generated by the sale of state Spay – Neuter-Adopt license plates.
Since 2007, the federation has awarded more than $615,000 in license plate grant funds to qualifying animal welfare organizations throughout the state. The funds have enabled completion of nearly 20,500 spay/neuter surgeries for pets of low-income households and community cats.
Okanogan Regional Humane’s mission is to reduce significantly the overpopulation of cats and dogs in the Okanogan region by offering affordable/free spay and neuter programs, providing emergency vet care as needed and developing partnerships with no-kill rescues that will receive unwanted cats and dogs and provide them with adoption services.
More information, including signing up for spay/neuter services, is at OK-Humane.org or 509-422-9960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.