WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 2020 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge, a national app-designing competition for kindergarten through 12th grade students, has been launched by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
All students in the district are encouraged to participate, either individually or in groups of up to four, he said.
“The (competition) gives students in central Washington the opportunity to explore computer science and coding in a unique and engaging way,” said Newhouse. “STEM education is increasingly important in today’s work force, and our district’s students have exemplified extraordinary skills in past years.
“I encourage any student with an interest in app design to enter, and I look forward to this year’s submissions.”
Submissions may be sent until 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Oct. 19.
The Central Washington Congressional App Challenge is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience. Students of all skill levels are encouraged to participate and to learn how to create their own apps, Newhouse said.
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and given congressional recognition for their achievements in STEM and computer science. The winning app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and online at www.House.gov. Additional prizes will be announced.
More information is on Newhouse’s congressional website.
