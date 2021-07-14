PATEROS – The Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree will return July 16-18 with a full slate of activities, including a parade and watercross racing.
Vendors offering handmade items and a few other goodies will open their booths Friday evening as they arrive. A pie-and-ice cream social is planned from 5-7 p.m. in Memorial Park next to the Columbia River.
Saturday brings a full day of vendor activity, with up to 25 vendors expected.
The color run fun run is at 7 a.m. and includes one-mile and 5K routes for men and women in several age categories. Winners get free entry to the 2022 event.
Registration is online at the jamboree website, paterosapj.org, or at 6:30 a.m. on race day.
Breakfast in the park runs from 7-10 a.m. in the park.
A planned 3-on-3 basketball tournament has been canceled because of low numbers of entries, jamboree officials announced Monday night, July 12.
Parade staging and registration will be at 9 a.m. at the northeast end of town near Industrial Way. The procession down Lakeshore Drive starts at 10:30 a.m.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, parade participants are asked not to throw candy. Instead, donated candy was collected ahead of time and packaged into zippered plastic bags for distribution to children along the parade route.
Watercross racing on the Columbia River starts after the parade. (See separate story in Sports.)
Kids’ games will be at 1 p.m. in the park.
Apple and other pies and sloppy joes will be available for purchase in the park after the parade.
Pateros High School seniors will host a chicken dinner fundraiser in the park from 5-7 p.m.
Capping the day is a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Sunday activities include vendors all day vendors in the park and continued watercross races from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.