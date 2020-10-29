OLYMPIA - Applications are being accepted for the position of Washington state poet laureate.
The position serves to build awareness and appreciation of poetry — including Washington’s legacy of poetry — through public readings, workshops, and presentations in communities throughout the state.
The new laureate will serve from April 15, 2021, to April 14, 2023. The position is sponsored by the Washington State Arts Commission and Humanities Washington, with the support of Gov. Jay Inslee.
Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Those wishing to apply can attend a webinar at 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
More information is available at arts.wa.gov.
