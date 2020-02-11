WENATCHEE - The deadline for applying for Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarships is March 1.
The apple industry charity said it plans to award more than $1 million in new and renewing scholarships to college students this spring.
Qualified applicants must have a tie to Washington’s tree fruit industry, either having been raised in a family whose primary source of income is derived from the tree fruit industry or who are pursuing a college degree with plans to work in Washington’s tree fruit industry. Most go to students living in the fruit growing regions of central and eastern Washington.
Students receiving new awards from WAEF are in their final year of high school, enrolled currently in college or entering college as an adult, the foundation said.
Scholarships may be used by students at accredited trade/technical schools, and two- and four-year public and private colleges and universities.
WAEF scholarship applications can be accessed through the foundation’s website, www.waef.org, under the “scholarships” tab. All applications must be completed and submitted online.
