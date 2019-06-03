OMAK – Several downtown businesses will showcase works by local artists during Art Appreciation week, June 10-14.
Businesses and the artists are:
-VIP Insurance Agency, 2 N. Main St. - Susette Cheslier.
-Cramer’s Home Furnishings, 101 N. Main St. - Carol Cranfill.
-Carlton Financial, 20 N. Main St. - Judy Elven.
-Magoo’s Restaurant, 24 N. Main St. - Cheri Bjur.
-Scroungers 2nd Hand Emporium, 19 N. Main St. - Elsie Ford.
-Kelly Imaging Systems, 10 N. Main St. - Linda Vance.
-Simply Stylin, 123 N. Main St. - Dana Miller.
-Main Street Market, 1 N. Main St. - Susette Chelier.
-Fashion Gomez, 13 N. Main St. - Esther Hinger.
-Studio Off Main, 23 N. Main St. - Tina Reeve Tharp.
“Stop by and check out the great work our local art group does,” said spokeswoman Karyl Hubbard.
