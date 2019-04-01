TONASKET – An art show is planned April 7 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.
Works by The Wild Women of Glass and Barbara Conner-Reed will be featured. The Wild Women of Glass will show creations of stained glass, fused glass and other glass creations. Conner-Reed will display many of her abstract art creations.
The show runs from 4-7 p.m.
Reed Engle will provide music. Refreshments will be available.
