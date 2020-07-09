TWISP – TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St., has received a grant to support creation of an artist in residence program.
The two-year grant comes from the Icicle Fund.
“As the community of artists operating on our campus continues to thrive, the establishment of an (artist in residence) program was a natural extension of this commitment (to the arts) and reflects the shared interests in creating this program with our local arts organizations, including Methow Arts and the Confluence Gallery,” said a TwispWorks announcement.
Selected artists will be from outside the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.