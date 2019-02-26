Artistic leaders

The 2019 officers for the Okanogan County Artists Association are (from left) Linda Vance, president; Tina Tharp, Omak Native and Western Art Show chairwoman; Margaret Hartzell, treasurer, and Sarah Stone, secretary. The association meets at 10 a.m. the third Monday of every month, except August, at the Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian Church 429 N. Oak St. Anyone interested in the arts is welcome.
