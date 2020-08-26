OMAK - Okanogan County Artists Association had a digital art show in lieu of its 40th annual Omak Western and Native Art Show, which was canceled because of COVID-19.
Artists were invited to submit digital images of their artwork to be judged for awards.
Don Nutt took best of show with “Douglas Creek Road,” an oil landscape painting.
Best Native American artwork went to Tina Reeve Tharp for a watercolor portrait, “Pensive Little Girl.”
George Traicheff’s oil painting of a cow, “Down Yonder,” won in the best Western category.
Bruce Townsend-Cook’s traditional symbols etching, “Flying,” took the best heritage prize, representing the culture, legacy and tradition of Okanogan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.